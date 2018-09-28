Dutch-born Ghanaian prodigy Samuel Brobbey grabs brace for Netherlands in Euro qualifier

Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey was on target for the Netherlands U17 side as they hammered Lichtenstein in the 2019 Euro U17 Championship qualifiers.

The Ajax Amsterdam attacking midfielder grabbed his first goal in the 20th minute of the game before adding another on the stroke of halftime.

The 16-year-old has scored five goals in 6 matches for the Amsterdam-based giants.

Brobbey was born to Ghanaian parents in Holland and has already played for their U15 and U16 sides but he is still eligible to feature for Ghana in future.

He is the brother of Derrick Luckassen, who is loan at German side Hertha Berlin from PSV, and Kevin Luckassen of Almere City FC.