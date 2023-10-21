Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Kevin Luckassen's late goal secures UTA Arad a 2-2 draw against rapid Bucuresti

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Kevin Luckass was on target for UTA Arad as they battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Romanian Superliga against Rapid Bucuresti.

Despite Rapid Bucuresti's dominant history against UTA Arad Kevin Luckassen played the hero, scoring a crucial goal to secure a draw.

The game took place at the Arena Francisc Neuman, and Luckassen was in the starting lineup for UTA Arad. He put in an impressive 80-minute shift before being substituted.

The action kicked off early, with Claudiu Petrila making a break in the 12th minute, setting up Funsho Bamgboye for a smooth goal from close range to give Rapid Bucuresti the lead.

UTA Arad restored parity in the 19th minute, with Marcelos Freitas on the counterattack, delivering a precise cross to Rares Pop, who found the back of the net with a well-placed shot.

Kevin Luckassen in the 45th minute saw a goal disallowed by VAR after the goalkeeper saved it on the line. Nonetheless, Funsho Bamgboye managed to shoot Rapid Bucuresti's back into the lead with a goal just seconds before halftime, again assisted by Claudiu Petrila.

The turning point came in the 75th minute when Kevin Luckassen finally found the back of the net for UTA Arad to hand his team their second equaliser of the game thanks to a decent assist from Reagy Ofosu, his compatriot.

As both teams tried to find the winning goal, their respective backlines were enough to prevent each other as the game ended 2-2.