Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku on target as AZ Alkmaar secure KNVB Cup victory

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker played a pivotal role in AZ Alkmaar's thrilling victory over Quick Boys in the Dutch KNVB Cup scoring a crucial goal in the thrilling encounter.

The six-goal thriller saw AZ Alkmaar eventually secure a win in a penalty shootout.

The first half saw both teams fail to find the back of the net, but the second half brought forth a flurry of goals.

Quick Boys took the lead in the 59th minute with a goal from Nigel Nwankwo. AZ responded with a goal from Dani de Wit in the 70th minute, followed by a left-footed strike from Ernest Poku just two minutes later, making it 2-1. The 19-year-old's goal was his first was the senior team as he has largely featured for the junior side Jong AZ where he has managed to score two goals in ten appearances.

The drama continued as Quick Boys' Leonard de Beste equalised in the 90+7th minute, forcing the game into extra time. Myron van Brederode seemingly secured the win for AZ in the 97th minute, but Quick Boys' Sem van Duijn scored in the 113th minute, leveling the score at 2-2.

The game ultimately went to penalties, where AZ Alkmaar emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. Ernest Poku's goal and overall performance contributed to the team's success in the KNVB Cup.