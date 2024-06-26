Dutch club VVV-Venlo complete signing of Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Gyamfi

Dutch club VVV-Venlo have completed the signing of Emmanuel Gyamfi on a season-long loan deal from FC Schalke 04, thanks to their partnership with the German club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, has caught the attention of VVV's scouting team with his impressive performances for Schalke's second team.

Head coach John Lammers is thrilled to welcome Gyamfi to the team, highlighting the benefits of the partnership with Schalke.

"We've been following Emmanuel's progress and are excited to have him on board.

"Our partnership with Schalke has made this possible, and we're eager to see him grow and develop with us."

Gyamfi is equally enthusiastic about the move, seeing it as a great opportunity to gain experience and improve his skills.

"I feel good being here, and I'm excited to contribute to the team's success. I hope to play many minutes and become a better player."

The loan deal is a testament to the growing partnership between VVV and Schalke, providing opportunities for young talents like Gyamfi to shine.

With Gyamfi's arrival, VVV aims to strengthen its squad and make a strong push in the upcoming season.