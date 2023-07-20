Dutch football great Marco van Basten hails Ghana's Mohammed Kudus

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten has praised Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus, hailing him as a better player than former Ajax winger Antony.

Despite acknowledging Antony's impressive speed, Van Basten believes Kudus' superior technique and intelligence make him stand out.

In an interview, Van Basten expressed his admiration for Kudus, stating, "I find Kudus a much better football player. He has much better technique and knows what he's doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical."

The former Ajax and AC Milan forward also emphasised that Kudus is versatile and can excel in various positions on the pitch.

The speculations surrounding Kudus' potential move to Manchester United have subsided as the young talent is now likely to continue his journey with Ajax.

The 22-year-old has been making a significant impact at the Dutch club, and Van Basten's praise adds further validation to his growing reputation as a promising footballer.

Kudus showcased his brilliance in a recent pre-season friendly by scoring two goals and providing an assist, signalling his unwavering focus for the upcoming season. The young talent's outstanding performance has left fans excited and optimistic about the incredible season ahead for him and his team.