Dutch footballer Quincy Promes faces prosecution for alleged drug trafficking

Quincy Promes is currently facing prosecution over his alleged involvement in drugs trafficking.

Dutch prosecutors announced on Tuesday that Promes is accused of being connected to the smuggling of 1,362kg of cocaine to either the Netherlands or Belgium.

A hearing pertaining to this case has been scheduled for Monday, as reported by Dutch newspaper Het Parool. It is an unfortunate turn of events for the former Netherlands international, who had previously been charged in 2021 with attempted manslaughter and assault.

Promes, who has also played for prominent clubs such as Sevilla and Ajax, earned 50 caps representing his country.

However, he now finds himself in the midst of legal battles. The 31-year-old was accused of inflicting serious knee injuries on a relative during a stabbing incident at a family gathering in July 2020.

Promes firmly denies these allegations, and a hearing for that particular case has also been set for Monday.