Dutch forward Owusu-Sekyere undergoes Barnsley FC trial ahead of potential move

Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere has undergone a trial at English Championship side Barnsley ahead of a potential transfer.

The 19-year-old is hoping to land a contract with the Tykes after leaving Portuguese Liga 2 side Leixoes this summer.

According to a Barnsley source, Owusu-Sekyere could realize his desire to join the club after making a big impression during his trial.

The budding forward came through the famed Ajax youth academy and played in the same youth teams as the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Justin Kluivert.

He never broke into the first-team at the Johan Cruyff ArenA and is now believed to keen on a permanent move to England to ignite his career.

Barnsley are without a manager since sacking Daniel Stendel after their tough start to the Championship season.

German boss Stendel guided the club to automatic promotion from League One last year but they have been unable to hit the ground running in the second tier.

Adam Murray is set to take caretaker charge ahead of Saturday’s home game with Swansea City at Oakwell.

Barnsley are 23rd in the Championship table with just six points from 11 matches and face a major battle to retain their second-tier status with one of the lowest budgets in the division.