Ghana's No. 1

Dutch-Ghanaian defender Frimpong eyes move to Liverpool

Published on: 21 February 2024
Jeremie Frimpong has seven goals and six assists this season for Bayer Leverkusen

Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong has expressed his interest in joining English Premier League giant Liverpool, amidst reports linking him with a move to the Merseyside club.

The 21-year-old right-back, who has Ghanaian roots, has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga this season, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Frimpong, who previously played for Celtic and Manchester City, has made 21 appearances for Leverkusen this term, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

His performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, who are looking to appoint a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

According to reports, Liverpool are considering Xabi Alonso, who currently manages Leverkusen, as a potential candidate to take over the reins at Anfield.

And it appears that Frimpong would be open to following Alonso to Liverpool, should the Spaniard make the move.

When asked by Ziggo Sport whether he would be interested in joining Liverpool, Frimpong replied: "A great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring?"

Frimpong's comments suggest that he is eager to play for a top club like Liverpool, and the possibility of working with Alonso again could be an attractive proposition for the young defender.

