Dutch-Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai thrilled by Como move

Jayden Addai has expressed delight after sealing his move to Italian side Como 1907.

The 19-year-old Dutch-born Ghanaian forward signed a five-year deal to join Como from AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch youth international is expected to join the first team in pre-season in the coming days as he begins his adventure in the Serie A.

“I am thrilled to be here and to have the opportunity to join such a prestigious club as Como 1907. The club has an ambitious project, and I can’t wait to help achieving great goals," said Addai.

"This is my first experience away from home, but I am quickly settling in and feeling very confident and determined. Como is a special place. I visited the lake last year and found it lovely: a pleasant climate, great food â€” a place where you feel really good."

The teen sensation spent most of his time with Jong AZ before making his senior debut in the Eredivisie last season.

He score 15 goals for Jong AZ last season and was part of the team that won the UEFA Youth League.