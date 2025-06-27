Dutch-Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay threatens Corinthians over unpaid $1m debt

Brazil powerhouse Corinthians risk losing Dutch international of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay over an unpaid 6.1 million Brazilian reais ($1,114,990.94) arrears.

Depay, 30, signed a two-year deal with Brazil powerhouse Corinthians in September 2024 after leaving Atletico Madrid, a move some saw as unexpected for a player of his calibre.

Establishing himself as a key cog at the club, Depay won his first prize with Corinthians in March after his outfit triumphed over arch-rivals Palmeiras to lift the Campeonato Paulista.

According to AfricaSoccer.com, the former Barcelona star has formally notified Corinthians over the unpaid debt while threatening not to fulfil his professional obligations if the situation is not resolved with an immediate effect.

Corinthians allegedly ignored an initial request made by Depay back in May under then President of the club, Augusto Melo.

Meanwhile, the current club leadership claims not to be aware of Depay’s prompt. Even Fabinho Soldado, the club’s executive football director who remained in his role through the leadership transition, was reportedly not informed.

However, the club’s official statement has revealed an unsuccessful attempt to address the issue. Part of the conflict appears to stem from a missing or non-compliant invoice, preventing payment of Depay’s image right for June.

Alongside Depay’s claim, Corinthians is also nearly two months behind in paying out the 4.7 million reais prize from their PaulistÃ£o title. The leadership is now racing to settle the matter before the squad returns from vacation this Saturday.

With Memphis being a key player for the team, the club now faces growing pressure to resolve the issue quickly and avoid further turmoil ahead of the new season.