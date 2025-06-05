Dutch-Ghanaian forward Patrick Joosten parts ways with Willem II

Patrick Joosten is set for a fresh start after Willem II confirmed his departure following the club’s decision not to extend his contract.

The 29-year-old forward, who has Ghanaian roots, will officially leave when his current deal runs out at the end of June.

Joosten joined Willem II after spells with FC Utrecht, VVV-Venlo, Groningen, and Cambuur. The former Netherlands U21 international who was born in Nijmegen started his youth career with SV Orion and NEC.

Willem II, recently relegated, announced they will part ways with ten players as they begin a rebuild. “After the 2024-2025 season, players and staff came together one more time for the season closing ceremony,” the club shared on its official website. “During this meeting, farewells were also said to a number of players who will be leaving the club this summer.”

Joosten now enters the market as a free agent, with eyes on a new chapter in his career.