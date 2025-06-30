Dutch-Ghanaian fullback Timothy Fosu-Mensah backs Man United to return to glory days under Amorim

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, the Dutch-Ghanaian defender and former Manchester United fullback, has expressed confidence in new manager Ruben Amorim’s ability to restore the club’s winning mentality.

Speaking in a recent interview, Fosu-Mensah said he believes Amorim’s style of play and leadership qualities could help United challenge for major honours once more.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, Fosu-Mensah came through the ranks at Manchester United, joining the club at 16 and staying until the age of 23.

Though currently without a club, the versatile defender maintains a strong emotional connection to United and remains optimistic about its future.

“I’ll always be a fan of United. Always. I came there when I was 16, I left when I was 23,” he said. “I’ve had many nice moments, won a couple of trophies, especially in my first season.”

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent, reflecting on a challenging year marked by missteps in representation and missed opportunities.

Despite being sidelined, Fosu-Mensah remains focused on a return to the pitch and continues to train, hopeful that his dedication will be rewarded.

Turning his attention to Amorim, he praised the Portuguese coach’s tactical approach and personality, citing conversations with close friend Jeremiah St. Juste, who played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

“I have analysed the manager and I have seen a little bit how he plays and what he wants from his players. Jeremiah St Juste from Sporting Lisbon is a good friend of mine and he had great words for the manager, so I’m positive that United brought in a good manager.”

Fosu-Mensah believes United’s core values and tradition of success remain intact.

“We all know United, we all know the history of United, we all know what United stands for,” he added.