Dutch-Ghanaian Godfried Frimpong to leave Moreirense as a free agent

Ghanaian defender Godfried Frimpong will leave Portuguese side Moreirense at the end of June when his contract expires.

The 25-year-old left-back, who joined the club in 2020, departs as a free agent after making 108 appearances over four seasons, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists.

Frimpong, born in the Netherlands, began his youth career at Laakkwartier Y before moving to Benfica, where he progressed through the U17, U19, U23, and B team ranks before making the switch to Moreirense.

His next destination remains uncertain, but the versatile full-back is expected to attract interest from clubs across Europe.