Dutch-Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong named in Holland squad for Euro 2024

Jeremie Frimpong has been named in Holland's final squad for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back will be representing the European nation at a second major tournament ruling him completely out of the possibility of playing for Ghana, the country of his parents.

The 23-year-old was part of the Dutch team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but failed to make an appearance for the team in Qatar. He later made his debut against France in the Nations Cup before adding another cap to his name.

He is expected to be a key member of the Holland team at the Euros following his blistering performances for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong started as Leverkusen won the German title for the first time in their history, scoring 9 goals and providing nine assists in the Bundesliga.

His performances has seen him attract interest from several clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United.

Other players of Ghanaian descent named in the Dutch squad are Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Below is the full squad: