Dutch-Ghanaian teen sensation Avery Appiah signs 3-year contract extension with Ajax

Dutch-born Ghanaian teen Avery Appiah has just signed a three-year contract extension with Ajax, one of the top teams in the Netherlands.

This is a big deal for the 19-year-old player, who has been making waves in the football world with his skills as a right-back.

Appiah has been playing for Ajax's youth academy since 2020 and made his professional debut last season. He's already shown his versatility on the field, playing in multiple positions and making his teammates better with his passion, energy, and guidance.

The contract extension is a vote of confidence from Ajax, who believe Appiah has a bright future ahead of him. And with his Ghanaian roots, he's still eligible to play for Ghana at the international level, despite already playing for the Netherlands' youth teams. With 29 games under his belt for Ajax's U19 team, including 6 goals and 1 assist, Appiah is definitely one to watch.