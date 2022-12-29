Dutch giants Ajax urged to keep Real Madrid and Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus

Former Ajax manager Aad de Mos has urged the club to keep Ghana star Mohammed Kudus despite multiple interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 22-year-old exploded on the world stage during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Spanish giants Real Madrid as well as English powerhouse Liverpool have been linked with a move for the sensational Ghana international.

Kudus came close to joining Liverpool's rivals Everton during the summer transfer window after growing frustrated over the lack of game time, but Ajax rejected the Premier League side's offer for the Ghanaian.

Arsenal are also believed to be monitoring his situation at Ajax and will pounce once the coast has been cleared.

But former Ajax manager, who says the exciting Ghana midfielder is a victim of tactical experiments, has urged the club to keep the poster boy.

“I would not sell Kudus. It will only increase in value if he gets the chance to play matches in a row at Ajax. If you don’t have the confidence of a coach, it’s very annoying for a player,” de Mos told Soccernews.nl.

“He got the confidence in Ghana and then he is one of the most striking players of the World Cup,” De Mos adds. “He has already shown it at Ajax in matches against Liverpool and Rangers. Then he is always there and shows his best side.

He added, “I think there is one position where he can work well. That is the position he also played in Ghana. This boy wants to work, move and get into the box with the ball. That’s a nice thing, but he shouldn’t be the victim of tactical experiments. It is now, as a false number 9. That boy does it, but he is not really. My advice is to set him up as 10 and leave Brobbey at 9. You get two good players in return.”

Kudus has 10 goals and two assists in the current season for the club, and scored two goals for Ghana in the World Cup.