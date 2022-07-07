Dutch giants Feyenoord show interest in Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian-born Italy U21 forward Kelvin Yeboah is attracting interest from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old has been identified as a target for the Eredivisie outfit, who are beefing their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Yeboah joined Genoa in January from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz but could not stop the Italian outfit from suffering demation.

Genoa paid around 6.5 million Euros for the Ghanaian-Italian and could allow him leave for a reasonable price.

The nephew of Ghana legend Tony Yeboah, has a blistering first half to the season in Austria, scoring 14 goals for Sturm Graz to earn a move to Genoa.

He played 17 times for the Red and Blues in the Serie A as they failed to sustain their stay up.

Kelvin Yeboah rejected an invite from Ghana's Black Stars in June 2021 to represent Italy's U21.

He still remains eligible to play for the national team of Ghana.