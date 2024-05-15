Dutch giants Feyenoord show MASSIVE interest in Nathaniel Adjei

Dutch giants Feyenoord have expressed keen interest in Nathaniel Adjei ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Adjei, 21, is currently on the books of French side FC Lorient.

The versatile defender joined the Orange lads from Swedish club Hammarby IF a loan deal during the January transfer window.

The French club has a mandatory purchase option should they maintain their Ligue 1 status.

However, given the club's impending relegation to the second tier, it seems less probable that the talented guardian will remain with the team.

Reports gathered by GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the Ghana youth defender could be on his way to Feyenoord when the transfer market opens.

Feyenoord is reported to have made initial contact with Hammarby IF regarding a transfer.

Feyenoord, who finished second in the just ended Dutch Eredivisie, are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Adjei has a contract with Hammarby that runs until the summer of 2026.

He has managed to play 15 games in Ligue 1 for FC Lorient.