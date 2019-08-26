Dutch giants PSV to offload defender Derrick Luckassen

PSV Eindoven are ready to offload Derrick Luckassen in the ongoing transfer market should they receive any offer for the center back.

The 24-year old has failed to make an impact at the club since he joined two seasons ago from AZ for more than five million euros.

According to sources, there are no concrete offers for the player, which has been confirmed by his agent and he may be allowed to join any team on loan before the window closes.

Luckassen had an injury-ravaged season and could not impress in Germany when he joined Hertha BSC on loan last season thus they rejected the purchase option in his contract.

He is deemed surplus to requirement and might see himself off to a new club to revive his career.