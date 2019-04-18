Dutch side Vitesse to splash 3 million Euros for Dauda Mohammed permanent contract

Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem will have to fork 3 million Euros to sign Dauda Mohammed from Anderlecht on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 21-year-old joined the side on a six month deal from the Belgian giants.

The Ghana youth star has impressed top officials of the club after scoring two goals in 10 matches, and being involved heavily.

The performance of the former Asante Kotoko striker has helped to convince Vitesse bosses about his immense quality.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Dutch side will need to splash 3 million Euros to activate the purchase option clause in his contract.

If they press ahead and sign him permanently, the Ghanaian will be become the fourth most expensive purchase in the history of the club.