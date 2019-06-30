GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Dutch side Willem II interested in signing Mohammed Dauda on loan from Anderlecht

Published on: 30 June 2019
Dutch side Willem II interested in signing Mohammed Dauda on loan from Anderlecht
Mohammed Dauda

Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II Tilburg could be the destination for Ghanaian striker Mohamed Dauda for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old, owned by Anderlecht, is set to head out for another loan spell.

Duada spent the second half of last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem where he scored three goals in 16 appearances.

Willem II Tilburg finished 10th in last season's campaign and are interested in renting the services of the former Asante Kotoko key man.

If he decides to return to the Netherlands, Dauda is suspended for two matches after picking up a red in his final game for Vitesse Arnhem.

Dauda has been training with Anderlecht's squad under player-manager Vincent Kompany.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments