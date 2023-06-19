Dutch striker Quincy Promes handed 18-month jail sentence for cousin's stabbing

Former Netherlands striker and current Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stabbing his cousin in the knee.

The incident occurred during a family gathering in July 2020, and Promes was found guilty of assault by a Dutch court.

According to Dutch broadcaster RTL, Promes' lawyer has stated that he will be appealing the verdict.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Russia, did not attend the court hearing.

In addition to the recent assault case, Promes was also charged by Dutch prosecutors last month for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Promes has had a successful career playing for clubs such as Sevilla and Ajax, but these legal issues have marred his reputation and could potentially have serious consequences for his future in football.