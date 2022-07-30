Dutch Super Cup: Mohammed Kudus scores but undermanned Ajax lose heavily to PSV

Mohammed Kudus continued his rich vein of scoring form in the offseason on Saturday, 30 July 2022 as 10-man Ajax Amsterdam lost 5-3 to PSV in the Dutch Super Cup.

The Ghana international climbed off the bench in the 63rd minute, replacing Steven Berghuis with Ajax trailing 3-2.

PSV opened a two-goal lead on 69 minutes courtesy Guus Til before Kudus reduced the deficit with a 72nd minute goal.

But Ajax's fightback was dealt a severe blow when Calvin Ughelumba collected a red card after 78 minutes.

Then PSV made it 5-3 in stoppage time from the boot of Xavi Simons.

Kudus' goal was his fourth in four games, and he appears to be fully prepared for the new season, which begins next week.