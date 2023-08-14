Dutchman Martin Koopman nears appointment as Hearts of Oak head coach

Dutch trainer Martin Koopman is reportedly on the brink of securing the position of head coach at Hearts of Oak ahead of the upcoming season.

The potential move comes following a recommendation from Rene Hiddink, the technical director at Hearts of Oak and a fellow Dutchman.

With the club's pre-season activities in full swing, Koopman's anticipated appointment has become a focal point of discussion. As Hearts of Oak currently lacks a substantive coach, Koopman's potential arrival brings a new wave of excitement and anticipation.

Koopman's background includes a successful playing career as a defender, during which he showcased his skills at prominent Dutch clubs such as Go Ahead Eagles, FC Twente, and Cambuur Leeuwarden. His adaptability was further evident as he also demonstrated his capabilities as a midfielder.

Transitioning into coaching, Koopman has accumulated valuable experience over the years. He has coached Maldives, Aruba, and clubs such as Al-Orouba, and RKC Waalwijk.

Koopman served as Al-Nasr SC in UAE. That was before he worked as an assistant coach at Sparta Rotterdam in his home country.

Hearts of Oak management are hoping to announce a new coach before the end of August, as the new season will commence on September 15, with the Phobians facing a tricky test in their opening game against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.