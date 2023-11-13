"Dwamena should have stopped playing"- Popular Albania doctor explains late footballer's heart problem

Famous Albanian doctor, Skender Brataj insists the death of Ghanaian footballer, Rapheal Dwamena, could have been avoided if he had ended his career when his heart condition was first detected.

According to Dr Brataj the late footballer was suffering from a rare form of heart disease known as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which can be inherited.

The player twice collapse while playing football and the doctor believes he was lucky in each of his cardiac arrest.

In a lengthy post on social media, Dr Braaj expressed deep condolences to the footballer's family as he explained the player's illness.

SKENDER BRATAJ'S REACTION

Death forewarned!

Condolences to the family for the loss of their loved one.

When the event happened in 2021 with the Danish football player Eriksen, there were many interpretations. One thing is certain: Eriksen should not play football! Raphael Dwamena was not supposed to play football! The doctors informed him several times, God forgave him twice!

What is Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy?

It (enlargement of the heart walls) is an inherited heart disease.

This form of cardiomyopathy is called asymmetric; Rarer forms of cardiomyopathy, affecting approximately 2% of patients, are concentric hypertrophy, with uniform thickening of the heart in the left ventricular wall and hypertrophy with enlargement of its apex.

COMPLICATIONS

In most cases, when the disease is monitored, it has progressed well. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy can present with fatigue accompanied by loss of consciousness, syncope, respiratory arrest up to cardiac arrest. In this case, immediate resuscitation is required.

Diagnostic

The diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is established if thickening of the left ventricular wall is found, which are associated with abnormalities of the shape and/or function of the mitral valve, coronary blood circulation, and the electrical impulse conduction system of the heart.

These examinations lead to the diagnosis of the disease:

Electrocardiogram (ECG), Echocardiogram, cardiac MRI, CT scan of the heart, laboratory tests and genetic analysis.

Treatment

Patients diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy are treated with the following groups of medications:

Beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, disopyramide.

If therapy is not sufficient and the patient continues to have symptoms, there are 2 surgical options for treating hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The first option consists in removing the part of the heart muscle tissue that has thickened: this operation is called a myectomy (Morrow procedure).

The second consists in the intervention of the interventricular septum.

For patients considered to be at high risk of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, implantation of an automatic defibrillator (ICD) is indicated, as was the case of Raphael Dwamena.

Two are the lethal arrhythmias in this case: Pulseless Ventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation which have happened to this player two other times on the field.

Could it have been avoided? Yes.

He shouldn't be playing!

Dr. Skender Brataj.