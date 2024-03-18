Dynamic duo joins GFA: Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir boost communications capabilities

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has reinforced its commitment to public engagement by beefing up its Communications Unit with two seasoned professionals â€“ Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir (Sheikh), appointed as Senior Managers for Communications.

With over six years of experience as the Director of Communications for the recently crowned 2022-23 Ghana Premier League winners, Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto takes charge as Senior Manager, Communications.

During his stint at Medeama SC, Akoto successfully solidified the club's reputation as a progressive force in Ghanaian football.

Beyond his achievements at Medeama, Akoto's previous involvement with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and popular football platform Ghanasoccernet demonstrate his prowess in managing media relations and communications.

Tophic Abdul Kadir, another accomplished figure, complements the team as a Senior Manager, Communications. Holding degrees in education and journalism, coupled with vast experience covering global events like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, Kadir offers a distinctive fusion of skills to his new role.

Previously serving as General Manager for BYF Academy, currently operating under the name Nations FC, and actively contributing to the Division One League Board showcase his unwavering dedication to football administration and growth.

By recruiting these high-calibre individuals, the GFA aims to reinforce its communications infrastructure while cultivating stronger relationships with stakeholders and promoting accountability.

This strategic hiring move highlights the Association's determination to amplify Ghanaian football on both local and international stages, backed by Akoto and Kadir's remarkable accomplishments and versatile talents.