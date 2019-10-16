"Dynamic" Nana Yaw Amponsah steals show at GFA Decides

One of leading GFA Presidential aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah last night delivered to the admiration of the host Karl Tufour and his studio audience when he took his turn on GTV Sports + Presidential series dubbed GFA Decides.

Nana Yaw whose meteoric rise has brought fear and panic to his fellow contestants in the GFA Presidential contest preferred practical solutions to deal with the ailing state of Ghana football.

He was the 5th aspirant to sit on the hot seat and it was clear he stood tall among all the aspirants who got the opportunity to share their ideas on the state of Ghana football and how to bring it back to it appreciable level.

The former football agent is among six individuals who have filed to contest the GFA top job which is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2019.

According to him, he is the best candidate to steer the affairs of the local football governing body for the next four years.

Mr. Amponsah who is the President of Phar Rangers,told Karl Tufour that, his greatest heart desire in fixing the mess of Ghana football is to toughen the regulatory framework and make things work without any favoritism and eradicate corruption.

"When I assume office as president, the first task is to cure the corruption perception by being transparent with issues. I believe the association must be accountable to the people and that is what we will do. There will be absolutely no room for corruption under my administration,”

He also stated that, paying referees by clubs give room to perpetuate corruption.

He said grassroots football will also be restructured and prevent the exploitation of minors from illegal agents.

Mr. Amponsah, also stated that, coaches will have the opportunity to have a refresher courses abroad to enrich their coaching skills.

“Brazil as a football nation have groom their coaches well and other football clubs rush in for them because of their knowledge and skills in coaching and as a football nation like Ghana, our coaches will have the same privilege”

Meanwhile, it’s still not clear whether the date slated for the election will stand despite the Normalization Committee battling a lot of injunctions for the elections.