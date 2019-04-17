Dynamo Dresden midfielder Erich Berko anticipates tough clash against leaders Cologne

Dynamo Dresden midfielder Erich Berko is anticipating a tough clash against Cologne in the German second-tier on Saturday.

Dynamo welcome their opponents to the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadium hoping to return to winning ways.

The Black and Yellow have scored just a goal in three matches and will seek to rebound against Cologne.

And the German-born Ghanaian is looking forward to the clash.

"The match plan is that we use our speed in one-on-one duels. In general, the coach decides every week, which suits the opponent."

Berko could be a weapon in the face-off against the leaders.