Dynamo Dresden midfielder Erich Berko to miss rest of the season through injury

Ghanaian midfielder Erich Berko is set to miss the rest of the Bundesliga II season with Dynamo Dresden through injury.

The German born midfielder picked up an injury in Dresden's 2-1 win over St. Pauli last Friday and has not been able to recover in time for the game against Holstien Kiel.

He might miss the final game of the season against Paderborn 07, which means he has played his last game for the club.

Erich Berko will join SV Darmstadt 98 on a free transfer in the summer.

The 24-year old has been a key member of Dresden this season, having played 27 games and registering six goals with two assists.

Berkon has featured for the youth teams of Germany and remains eligible to play for the Black Stars due to his Ghanaian heritage.