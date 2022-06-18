Dynamo Dresden to stall Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdoffer's move to Hamburg

Dynamo Dresden are set to stall the move Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdoffer to Hamburg SV.

According to sports director Ralf Becker, the club will only allow Konigsdoffer leave at the right price and when theyr get good replacement.

The German-born Ghanaian is high on the list of Hamburg as targets for the transfer window.

“There are various factors. One is the amount of the fee, the other is that we have to compensate as much as possible. We need good substitutes and we need the money to make the player worth giving away. We're not there yet. That's why the players are here now and that can be the case for a long time to come," Becker said.

Konigsdorffer has been linked with several clubs, including Hamburger and Bundesliga side Cologne FC, but the second-tier side is leading the race.

The German-born Ghanaian forward had an impressive season with Dynamo Dresden in the German Bundesliga II.

The talented forward is among the list of players set to leave the club in the summer due to interest from clubs in the division as well as the Bundesliga.

Ransford had a good season scoring five goals in 32 appearances for the club with two assists.

He equalled his match appearances this season with a total of 64 games in two seasons with Dynamo Dresden.