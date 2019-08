Ghanaian youngster Kadiri Mohammed has made Ukrainian Premier League Team of the Week after a remarkable full debut.

Mohammed was handed his very start at Dynamo Kiev on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Olimpik Donetsk.

The versatile defender went ahead to enjoy full throttle of the match for the first time since joining the club in the summer.

The 23-year-old had a spectacular game which earns him a place in the best eleven of the week.