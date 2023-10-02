E.T. Mensah: Hearts of Oak pay tribute to late Sports Minister

Ghanaian football giants Hearts of Oak have honoured the late Enoch Teye Mensah, former Minister of Youth and Sports, in the wake of his passing.

The veteran politician better known as E.T. Mensah who had been a dedicated supporter of the club, passed away at the age of 77 while receiving medical care in South Africa due to illness.

Sorrowfully expressing their regret for the bad news, Hearts of Oak wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Our condolences to the family of our former player and former Minister of Sports, Hon. E.T. Mensah, who has been called to glory. Safe journey to your maker. RIP, sir.”

Notably, Enoch Teye Mensah had a distinguished political career, including serving as a Member of Parliament for Ningo-Pampram.

He held the position of the first Minister of Youth and Sports in the Fourth Republic, serving during the terms of the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

As a dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), E.T. Mensah was elected to Parliament on January 7, 1997. He retained his seat until January 6, 2017.

In addition to his role in sports and youth affairs, Honourable E.T. Mensah also served as Minister of Education and Minister of Employment and Social Welfare during the National Democratic Party's government. After leaving Parliament in 2016, he became a member of the Council of State.

E.T. Mensah is highly respected for his substantial contributions to Ghana's sports scene in the 1990s, particularly for his involvement with the youth national teams, which achieved global recognition and success during that period.