E-ticketing has increased proceeds - NSA boss Peter Twumasi

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi has revealed that the emergence of e-ticketing has increased the initial revenue his outfit received from normal gate proceeds in games.

Following the recent poor attendance at stadia during matchdays, many attributed the issue to the introduction of e-ticketing which has been described as inconvenient compared to the traditional way of buying tickets physically at vantage points to watch domestic competitions.

Responding to the claims, Prof. Peter Twumasi jumped to the defense of the initiative claiming that it has boosted their revenue.

"After the coming of the e-ticketing when you look at the statistics, the proceeds from the games have improved a lot," he told Asempa FM.

"When it came money is now coming from a lot of category D venues because everyone that’s now coming has already bought the ticket before coming."