Each Medeama player will earn 5,000 cedis as bonus for winning Ghana Premier League - Moses Armah

Medeama SC players will receive a hefty amount for winning the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title, according to the President and Bankroller of the club, Mr. Moses Armah.

The Yellow and Mauves were crowned champions of Ghana for the first time in history when they clinched the Premiership last Sunday following their victory over Tamale City FC.

Medeama sealed the Ghana Premier League triumph at the Tarkwa Akoon Park after whipping their opponents 3-0 in last round fixture of the season with the goals coming Joshua Agyemang and Jonathan Sowah.

Mr. Armah has revealed he made a promise of 5,000 cedis to each player of the team if they are able to lift the Ghana Premier League title.

"Yes, I will reward the players for their efforts after the victory tour. I promised the players 5000 cedis each should they win the league," Mr. Armah told Medeamaa FM

The Tarkwa-based finished the season with 60 points after 34 matches, scoring 44 goals and conceding 29 in process.

They also booked the ticket to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.