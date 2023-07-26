Eager Bashir Hayford ready to take on Hearts of Oak coaching role

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford, has expressed his eagerness to step into the vacant coaching role at Hearts of Oak.

As the new season approaches in September, the club's management is actively searching for a suitable candidate to lead Hearts of Oak as head coach, having parted ways with interim coach David Ocloo.

When asked about the possibility of coaching Hearts of Oak, the former Asante Kotoko coach confidently stated, "Why not? I am ever ready if only they see me as a helper."

Hayford, who boasts an impressive coaching pedigree, believes he can handle any team if given the opportunity. "Look at my pedigree. I don’t know the team that will be difficult for me to coach if given the chance. For now, they won’t advertise for you to apply, but I am ever ready if only they see me as a helper," he asserted.

With experience coaching in the Ghanaian top flight and leading Asante Kotoko to a league title, Hayford's credentials are noteworthy. He has also managed the Black Queens and even took up the challenging role of coaching Somalia.