Eastern Company SC have not terminated Benjamin Afutu’s contract - Agent denies reports

Daniel Tackie, Benjamin Afutu's representative, has denied reports that his client's contract had been terminated by the Egyptian side Eastern Company SC.

According to reports, the former Hearts of Oak midfielder has left the North African side after only nine months.

Afutu has struggled for playing time this season, appearing in only eight games for the club, totalling 426 minutes in the Egypt Premier League.

"Eastern Company SC have not terminated Benjamin Afutu’s contract and he’s not in Ghana to play for any local club," Daniel Tackie clarifies in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

“No sensible football club will terminate their best player’s contract, Afutu is here for a valid reason and by next week everybody will know about it. “And Afutu is not in Ghana to play for any local club," he added.

Afutu joined Eastern Company in September 2021 after helping Hearts of Oak win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup, but has found life difficult in the north African country.

He joined them on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract.

The explosive midfielder was instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s double success last season. He played 29 games and scored five goals.

Hearts of Oak were keen to keep Afutu but could not meet his demands, allowing the player to leave on a free transfer.

He spent three years at Hearts of Oak, having joined them from Karela United in 2018.