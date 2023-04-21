Eastern Region FA chief pleased with competition in Ghana Premier League

Eastern Region Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Linford Asamoah Boadu has expressed satisfaction with the suspense in this year's Premier League.

With eight matches to the end of the season, it is still hard to tell which team will lift the trophy and which ones will be relegated. It looks set to go down to the wire.

Aduana have a 3 point lead at the summit of the league standings and the top four are separated by 6 points.

It is even more packed below with the bottom six teams all on 31 points except Kotoku Royals who are on 21.

"The league is a very hot league. As we speak we don't know the team that has won. Aduana is leading but there are teams like Medeama, Bechem, Hearts, Kotoko, they are all chasing. And if you look at the bottom too apart from Kotoku Royals who are ten points clear from I think Great Olympics, the rest are 31 points, about five clubs," Asamoah observed.

He added: "Obviously three clubs are going to be relegated but as we speak we don't know. Eight matches to go so this is how we want it. You have to surprise people. It is easy for a bottom club to escape relegation and it is easy for a middle club to also jump into relegation. So this is how we want the league. It should be full of surprises."

Medeama have a chance to go level on points with Aduana if they can beat Accra Lions today.

By Suleman Asante