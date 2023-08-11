Eastern Region FA chief praises GFA boss Kurt Okraku for bringing relief to clubs

Chairman of Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), Linford Asamoah, has praised the leadership of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, stating that his administration has provided significant relief to football clubs in Ghana.

Asamoah, who is also the President of Kotoku Royals, specifically highlighted the decision to absorb officiating fees in the Division One League as a remarkable gesture benefiting clubs in the second-tier division.

He explained, "For instance, look at the Division One League. The 52,000 cedis officiating fees that each of the 48 clubs would have paid were absorbed by the GFA." Asamoah continued, "Last season, each DOL Club also received GH 30,000 cedis cash, GH 15,000 Goil Fuel coupons, 30 footballs, and 30 pairs of football boots. This is unprecedented in the history of Ghana Football."

Okraku's leadership has garnered substantial support, receiving an endorsement from all 10 Regional Football Association chairmen in his bid for re-election for a second term.

Okraku has been tipped as a heavy favourite heading ahead of the GFA Elective Congress scheduled for September 27, 2023, at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

This show of unity and support from regional chairmen highlights the positive impact his administration has had on football in Ghana.