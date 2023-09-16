Eastern RFA: Former GPL side Kotoku Royals battles Okwawu United, Koforidua Semper FI FC warfare Susubiribi SC in Elite Cup competition

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), officially announced to the general public about the newly built tournament set to begin before the 2023-24 season.

A new 8-club Elite Eastern Cup competition that strives to revolutionize Eastern Football growth and evolve its wealthiest competition will commence on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

A special pre-season competition for Five (5) elite Division One clubs and Three (3) qualified MTN FA Cup Division Two clubs will be divided into two groups.

The objective of this unique competition (ELITE EASTERN CUP COMPETITION) is to equip the following clubs Kotoku Royals, Susubiribi SC, Kings Palace FC, Koforidua Semper FI, Okwawu United, which are for the Access Bank Division One League clubs in the region.

Among the qualified MTN FA CUP Division Two clubs are Live Now Academy, Blue Skies Pelicans FC, and Storm Academy FC will participate keenly in the tournament for the ultimate in the highly game contest.

A handful of fascinating grouping as Former Ghana Premier side Kotoku Royals were paired in Group A with Kings Palace FC, Blue Skies Pelicans FC, as well as Eastern Champions Okwawu United completing its group.

Elsewhere in Group B, Division One Zone Three runners-up Koforidua Semper FI FC will combat Susubiribi SC, Storm Academy, and incredible Live Now FC who tortured Okwawu United in the Division Two League.

All matches will be played at the Kibi Astro Turf and Two matches will be played in a day, exactly 9 am and 3 pm

The competition is designed to start next week and has the backing of the Ghana Football Association.

The competition will have to conform alongside the existing tournaments such as the Division Two League, and the Eastern Cup.

The RFA Chairman Linford Boadu Asamoah speaking to the Eastern RFA Communications, said: "I believe we can transform the face of Eastern football with such competition for enormous curiosity from cooperate world to invest''.

''The technique is using the Elite Eastern Cup League to significantly and fundamentally improve the quality of football in the region".

"The success of club football is founded on commercial viability. The Elite Eastern Cup competition League for us is the most vital intervention to the development and advancement of football in the Eastern Region” he concluded.