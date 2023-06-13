Ebenezer Ackahbi returns to Medeama after loan stint with FC Samartex

Winger Ebenezer Ackahbi will rejoin newly-crowned Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC after his loan spell with FC Samartex.

The 19-year-old joined the Timber Boys in January, helping them survive their first campaign in the topflight after making 17 appearances for the club.

Ackahbi could not extend his stay with Samartex and will now join parent club, Medeama SC ahead of preparations for next season.

"SC Samartex 1996 wishes to thank Ebenezer Ackahbi for his incredible dedication, love, and impressive performances as our forward during the second round. We appreciate his priceless contributions to our team's success and wish him the best as he continues his career," wrote Samartex.

The exciting teen sensation took the opportunity to express gratitude to Smartex and the fans of the club.

"I really want to say a big thank you to you and to the people of Samreboi for all the love and kindness that you showed me during my stay with you," he wrote.

"I want to thank you for everything you have taught me me both individually and collectively.

"To all my teammates, coaches, assistant coaches, fans, and most especially the management of the club. Thank you for your support that has made my football career more valuable and important to me."

Ackahbi joins Samuel Boateng and James Sewornu as players released by the club following the end of their loan spells.