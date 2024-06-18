Ebenezer Annan: Black Stars defender excited after joining Red Star Belgrade

Ghana international Ebenezer Annan has expressed his excitement after completing his move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The Black Stars defender finalised his transfer on Tuesday, June 18, signing a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Speaking to the media team of his new club, Annan shared his delight about the new chapter in his career.

“I am very excited and happy to have signed a contract with Red Star. I am glad that my good games were noticed and that I managed to draw the attention of the Zvezda manager. I'm familiar with the Superliga and I think it's very high-quality, so I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to continue playing in Serbia,” Annan said, as quoted on the official website of Red Star Belgrade.

The 21-year-old defender, who joins from Italian side Bologna, highlighted his key strengths and areas for improvement. “I think my main assets are speed and technique, as well as intelligence with the ball, but I can improve in all segments. I want it and I believe in myself,” he added.

Annan's move to Red Star Belgrade marks a significant step in his career. His journey from Bologna to Belgrade showcases his potential and ambition to succeed at higher levels of football.

Over the past year, Annan has improved his game and earned multiple call-ups to the Black Stars, including a standout performance in friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Ebenezer Annan is poised to make a significant impact in the Serbian SuperLiga and on the European stage. His talent and determination are expected to contribute greatly to Red Star Belgrade's future successes.