Ebenezer Assifuah trained with his new club Kedah Darul Aman FC in Malaysia for the first time on Friday, 6 January 2023.

The 29-year-old moved to Asian last week on a free transfer after leaving French Ligue 2 side Pau.

Assifuah, who won the top scorer prize at the 2013 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, hopes to get his career back on track.

He has already played for Swiss side Sion FC and French outfit Le Havre.

Kedah Darul Aman will be relying on his goalscoring prowess in the upcoming season.