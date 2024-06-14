Ebenezer Assifuah shines with hat-trick in Kedah Darul Aman's 5-0 Malaysia FA Cup triumph

Ghanaian striker Ebenezer Assifuah stole the show in Kedah Darul Aman's emphatic 5-0 victory over Bukit Tambun in the Malaysia FA Cup, scoring a hat-trick to secure a comfortable win.

The match, held at the Darulaman Stadium in Alor Setar, saw Kedah dominate from the start, with Assifuah leading the charge.

Milos Gordic opened the scoring for Kedah in the 15th minute, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik added a second goal in the 20th minute, further asserting Kedah's dominance.

Assifuah then began his scoring spree, netting his first goal in the 39th minute to give Kedah a commanding lead at halftime. He continued his outstanding performance in the second half, scoring again in the 68th minute and completing his hat-trick in the 79th minute, cementing Kedah's place in the next round of the FA Cup.

The comprehensive victory was a testament to Kedah's attacking prowess and Assifuah's clinical finishing. With this win, Kedah Darul Aman will now shift their focus to their upcoming Malaysia Super League match against Penang, looking to carry their winning momentum into the next game.

Assifuah, who is fondly remembered for his remarkable exploits with the Black Satellites, particularly in 2013, continues to make headlines with his impressive performances on the field.