Ebenezer Assifuah tips Le Havre to book French Ligue 2 playoffs

Striker Ebenezer Assifuah is confident Le Havre can reach the playoffs of the French Ligue 2.

Le Havre are in ninth place on the place with eight matches to the end of the season but six points behind fifth place Lens.

Assifuah came off the bench in the 82nd minute to play in Monday's 0-0 draw at Lens.

The former Black Stars player was left disappointed in the result but takes some consolation from the performance.

"Yes, it's a bit frustrating because we went to Lens with the ambition to take the three points, but got only one,'' he told the club's website.

''So yes, it's disappointing but if we continue to produce performances like this, I remain confident about our chances of reaching a place for play-offs.''