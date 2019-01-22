Ebenezer Ofori 'super excited' to re-sign for MLS side New York City FC

Midfielder Ebenezer Ofori is delighted to return to Major League Soccer New York City FC for the 2019 season on loan.

The Ghana international is on a season-long loan from German Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Ofori wants to improve the 28 MLS appearances he made for the Boys in Blue in 2018.

He also scored one goal for the club in a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in April.

"I'm super excited to come back to New York City FC for another season,'' said Ofori.

''I felt very at home last year playing for a Club that I respect very highly. I cannot wait to do my best for the Club this coming season."