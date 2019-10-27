eBet now allows you to edit your bets even after placing them!

Ghana’s leading sports betting company, eBet is here again with its usual pioneering trait of releasing unbelievably awesome features that will better your betting experience – and help you win more.

For the first time in sports betting in Ghana, you can now edit your accumulator bets even after you have placed and submitted the bets.

Yes, for real. Maybe you realized that you made a mistake in your accumulation or you simply changed your mind about a game or two, you now have the chance to edit the bet/bet slip.

For example, let’s say you chose Barcelona to win as part of your bet and you hear later that Messi and Suarez wouldn’t be playing, you can now totally remove the Barcelona bet or simply replace it with another game.

EDIT BET

“Edit Bet” feature gives an opportunity to make changes and/or additions and/or removals in the already formed bet slip. It is possible to use the “Edit Bet” function in all the cases offered by the Organizer and is available for Single and Multiple bets. In case of a single bet, while adding another event(s) the bet becomes multiple, and vice versa, in case of including one event in a multiple bet as a result of editing, the best becomes single. Thus, the rules set by the current regulation cover Single or Multiple bets correspondingly. The function can also be applied for those active bet slips that include already finished events and ones that haven't yet taken place and will include at least one unfulfilled event as a final result of editing.

«Edit Bet» function is available only for those participants who are offered the CashOut function for their active bet slips at the moment the Participant tries to use the feature. In case of applying the mentioned function the amount offered via CashOut is set automatically as a bet amount in the edited bet slip

The participant can edit the bet in “My Bets” section by clicking the “Edit bet” button on the upper right corner of the bet slip, and then choosing the bet(s) to be edited. All the unfinished events will appear in the edited bet slip giving an opportunity to substitute the event(s) in the edited bet slip. After making the change(s) the amount of the edited bet and the possible prize will be displayed on the lower-left corner (if during that period the odds change, the offered odds for the chosen event will also be displayed). In order to confirm it will be necessary to click on the “Save the changes” button.

Adding an event: In order to add an event in the Participant’s bet slip, it is necessary to click on the “Add event” button on the bet slip. Then, the Participant will be transferred to the main page, and there will be a pop-up window inviting to download the available events on the website and add event(s). By choosing any new event it will show up on the lower part of the bet slip. The event will be included on the edited bet slip by choosing the “Add to the bet” button on the lower part of the edited bet slip. In order to confirm, it will be necessary to click on the “Save the changes” button.

Removing an event: To remove an event from the bet slip the Participant should click on the “X” button on the right of the chosen event, after which the removed event will be removed from the bet slip. In order to confirm, it will be necessary to click on the “Save the changes” button.

Terms and conditions: Until the point of confirmation, the function can be canceled by clicking on the “Cancel” button

The function is not applicable for the bets placed via Free bet

The general conditions referring to accepting and implementing bets defined by the current regulation apply for the given function conditions

The edited bet will be available in the “My Bets” section. The organizer bears no responsibility for the unavailability of the function caused by technical issues. In that case, the conditions of the initial bet slip will maintain.

--