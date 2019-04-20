eBet offers new customers Special Easter bonus

One of Ghana's leading betting company, eBet has introduced a promotion to reward customers during the Easter celebration.

The promo is to reward new customers a Special EASTER free bets.

All you have to do is register to become a new member of the eBet family and earn yourself Special EASTER free bet. No Deposit required.

There are a lot of games scattered across the world this weekend after midweek Champions League action.

eBet is the registered trading name of Arcadia Games Limited and is the premier online and mobile betting platform in Ghana. eBet is licensed and regulated through the Gaming Commission of Ghana (GCG) under Act 721.