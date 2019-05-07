eBet presents brand new LED TV to promo winner

Koforidua-based Boatemaa Kwakye has received a brand new LED TV for emerging winner of eBet’s April promotion.

Boatemaa qualified for the draw after staking bets with 50 cedis and more. The free and fair draw saw Baotemaa emerge as the ultimate winner.

She was present at the eBet head office in Accra on Tuesday to collect her prize.

"I'm so happy. Initially, when they[eBet] called me I didn't believe it. I thought it was a prank, "Boatemaa confessed.

"But here I am, very happy and delighted to receive this[brand new TV]."

"All I can say is eBet is genuine so will entreat others to sign up and join this wonderful family."

The promotion was the third announced by the betting company in less than a month after 50% bonus on the second deposit and the Special EASTER free bets.

eBet has been in existence for less than six months but has established itself as one of the leading names in the country.

Product manager Isaac Ofori, who handed the prize to the winner, revealed there are many promotions on the cards for consumers.

