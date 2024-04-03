Ebusua Dwarfs appoint former Holy Stars coach Lord Bright Ellis as new boss

Ebusua Dwarfs have confirmed the appointment of Lord Bright Ellis.

Ellis replaces the club's former goalkeeper Eddie Williams and assistant Ali Yakubu who have left their roles.

Dwarfs dissolved the technical team following the side's unflattering campaign in the Ghana Division One League.

The Mysterious side has appointed the former Holy Stars coach to steer the affairs of the side until the end of the season.

Lord Bright Ellis began coaching from lower division sides Twin City Fc and Alodaf Fc in Tarkoradi.

He has previously also coached first-division sides Proud United and Sefwi Stars.

Dwarfs are currently six-point adrift league leader Holy Stars in zone 2 of the Access Bank Division One league.