Ecobank secures official sponsorship of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire

Ecobank, the prominent pan-African banking group, has been unveiled as an official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d’Ivoire 2023, by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF).

The tournament, commencing on January 13, 2024, holds significant importance as the premier football event in Africa.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, expressed pride in associating Ecobank with CAF, emphasizing the immense continental pride that the CAF AFCON tournament invokes Ecobank, as a pan-African institution, aims to contribute to the success of the tournament, showcasing its commitment to regional integration.

As an official sponsor, Ecobank will offer its customers the chance to win tickets for in-person experiences at the tournament.

The bank's customers can anticipate Africa Cup of Nations promotions and advertisements in various markets and on official social media pages of Ecobank affiliates.

This collaboration underscores Ecobank's dedication to its pan-African identity, aligning with millions of Africans who share a passion for football.

Notably, 16 out of the 35 African countries where Ecobank operates will participate in the Côte d’Ivoire competition, further emphasizing its widespread connection with the continent.